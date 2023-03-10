News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

DATCP announces 76th Alice in Dairyland top candidates

ALICE IN DAIRYLAND
ALICE IN DAIRYLAND(DATCP)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is announcing the six top candidates to become the 76th Alice in Dairyland.

According to a media release from the DATCP, the candidates are Ashley Hagenow, Shannon Lamb, Lydia Luebke, Jackie Rosenbush, Charitee Seebecker and Jodie Weyland.

The media release says prior to being selected, the candidates completed an application and preliminary interview. The three-day Alice in Dairyland Finals is scheduled for May 11-13, 2023 in Walworth County.

“While the goal of this process is to name the 76th Alice in Dairyland, the journey these six women will go on over the next two months is one they will all benefit from,” Taylor Schaefer, 75th Alice in Dairyland, said. “One of these finalists will carry on the tradition of traveling the state to teach audiences of both urban and rural backgrounds about the importance of Wisconsin agriculture.”

Additional information about the candidates, as well as the process of becoming Alice in Dairyland, is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall totals from Thursday night into Friday morning.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals Thursday night into Friday
Chick-Fil-A and Chipotle could come to Rib Mountain sometime in 2024
Business ventures in Rib Mountain are one step closer to becoming a reality
First Alert Weather Day extended for the second half of the weekend.
First Alert Weather Day extended throughout the weekend
Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
D.C. Everest graduate among those arrested, charged in ‘Cop City’ attack
A man who won the Powerball in California spent $25.5 million of his rewards on a mansion in L.A.
$2 billion lottery winner drops $25.5 million on mansion in L.A.

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day extended for the second half of the weekend.
First Alert Weather Day extended throughout the weekend
Police: Watch out for used Needles
Police: Watch out for used Needles
GOP legislators ready bill calling for wolf population goal
Marshfield seeing a rise in discarded needles around the city
It's hard to predict water levels on lakes and rivers until the ground thaws
Additional snow could mean higher water levels for your spring, summer fun