Crews investigating fire at home in Rib Mountain

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The SAFER Fire Department and Marathon County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of a fire at a home in Rib Mountain.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. on Thursday at a home on Snowbird Avenue. SAFER Fire Chief Josh Finke said when crews arrived they began putting out the fire in the basement. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

