Business ventures in Rib Mountain are one step closer to becoming a reality

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Some business ventures in the Town of Rib Mountain are a step closer to becoming a reality. The community development director said there’s been positive feedback from the planning commission to bring Chick-fil-A and Chipotle to life.

During Wednesday’s pre-application meeting, the town board discussed the development of the Olson Carpet site and a lot on Menton Lane, which is west of Lilac Avenue. The next steps are discussions with the development team to eventually begin the application process.

“So the point of that pre-application meeting is trying to just have a conversation with our plan commission which is made up of citizen members to get an idea or feel as to what the initial renderings or drawings look like getting some feedback either positive or negative,” said Jared Grande, the community development director for the Town of Rib Mountain.

The pre-application meeting included the discussion of a Chick-Fil-A on the south end of a lot in Rib Moutain. The south entrance also showed a rendering of a Chipotle, while the north lot would contain room for more businesses.

The planning commission said they’re still looking at various tenant combinations to fill the space.

The community development said it’s usually not the municipalities decision to determine which tenants move in, but the private developers.

