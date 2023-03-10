News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Berlin to let everyone go topless at public swimming pools

(wvva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Women in Berlin will soon be allowed to go topless at the city’s public swimming pools, like men, the Berlin state government said Thursday.

The new bathing rules allowing everyone to go swimming without covering their torsos followed a discrimination complaint by a woman who was not allowed to go topless in a swimming pool in the capital.

The woman, whose identity was not revealed, had turned to the senate’s ombudsperson’s office for equal treatment to demand that women, like men, can swim topless, the Berlin senate for justice, diversity and anti-discrimination said in a written statement.

In reaction to the complaint and the ombudsman’s involvement in the case, the Berliner Baederbetriebe, which runs the city’s public pools, decided to change its clothing rules, the statement said.

“The ombudsperson’s office very much welcomes the decision of the Baederbetriebe, because it establishes equal rights for all Berliners, whether male, female or non-binary, and because it also creates legal certainty for the staff at the Baederbetriebe,” said Doris Liebscher, the head of the ombudsperson’s office.

In the past, women who bared their breasts at Berlin pools were asked to cover themselves or to leave the pool, and were sometimes banned from returning.

“Now it is important that the regulation is applied consistently and that no more expulsions or house bans are issued,” Liebscher said.

It was not immediately clear when exactly the new bathing rules would be applied.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
D.C. Everest graduate among those arrested, charged in ‘Cop City’ attack
Culver’s channels its inner Irish spirit with St. Patrick’s Day menu items
First Alert Weather Day extended for the second half of the weekend.
First Alert Weather Day extended throughout the weekend
Chick-Fil-A and Chipotle could come to Rib Mountain sometime in 2024
Business ventures in Rib Mountain are one step closer to becoming a reality
The Anti-defamation League thinks the flyers came from a national organization to spread hate
Antisemitic flyers tossed on porches of homes around central Wisconsin

Latest News

WPS and Milwaukee Brewers team up for senior stroll and senior ticket discount.
WPS teams up with Milwaukee Brewers to offer senior stroll, senior ticket discount
File image of needles found outside. This is not an actual image from Marshfield, Wisconsin.
Marshfield Police explain what to do if you find a syringe outside
Rib Mountain house fire
Crews investigating fire at home in Rib Mountain
First Alert Weather Day extended for the second half of the weekend.
First Alert Weather Day extended throughout the weekend