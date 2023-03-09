Peregrine falcons return to WPS power plant

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The peregrine falcons are back at Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies power plants.

This year, there are live nest box cameras at four of the facilities, including the Weston Power Plan in Rothschild.

Activity will be picking up over the next few weeks. Last year, the first eggs were laid in late March. If all goes well, this year’s class of fluffy falcon fledglings should make their arrival later this spring.

WPS will also continue its annual chick naming contest. More details and updates can be found on Twitter and Facebook all season long.

WPS and We Energies began installing peregrine falcon nest boxes on power plants in the early ‘90s. So far, 433 peregrine falcons have hatched at WPS and We Energies facilities; that’s 20% of all peregrine falcons born in Wisconsin.

