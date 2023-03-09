Man accused of trying to shoot co-worker at Oshkosh business

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Winnebago County authorities say a supervisor may have prevented a shooting at an Oshkosh business.

Sheriff’s deputies say Gavin Thielke, 22, was arrested after he got into an argument with a co-worker and pointed a gun at her stomach, threatening to shoot her. They say a supervisor with the company reached behind Thielke and grabbed the gun. The gun went off during the struggle, and Thielke was shot in the leg.

The co-worker told authorities that she and Thielke had previous arguments the past two days before the incident, according to a criminal complaint.

This incident happened February 15 at Wisconsin Superior Paints and Coatings on Green Hill Court.

Thielke made his first appearance in court Thursday. He’s now bound over for trial.

Thielke is charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. He faces a possible sentence of more than 10 years in prison if convicted.

