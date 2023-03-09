Langlade County Health Department opens certified water lab

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Health Department is opening a certified lab for testing drinking water.

The lab has bacteria testing capabilities and will also work with another lab to offer nitrate testing. Anyone who has a private well may use the lab to test their drinking water. Both tests are $20 each. Results are available within 2 to 3 days. Special sampling bottles with instructions are available for pick up at the Langlade County Health Department.

“Safe, clean water is essential to healthy living. We are very excited to bring this service to Langlade County and hope that this will help those better understand their drinking water quality,” says Meghan Williams, Health Officer, Langlade County Health Department.

The Wisconsin DNR recommends annual testing of your private well for bacteria and nitrate. Your well should also be tested if there is a change in the taste, color, or smell of your water or if you have done any modifications to your well.

