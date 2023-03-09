News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Langlade County Health Department opens certified water lab

(Cordell Wright)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Health Department is opening a certified lab for testing drinking water.

The lab has bacteria testing capabilities and will also work with another lab to offer nitrate testing. Anyone who has a private well may use the lab to test their drinking water. Both tests are $20 each. Results are available within 2 to 3 days. Special sampling bottles with instructions are available for pick up at the Langlade County Health Department.

“Safe, clean water is essential to healthy living. We are very excited to bring this service to Langlade County and hope that this will help those better understand their drinking water quality,” says Meghan Williams, Health Officer, Langlade County Health Department.

The Wisconsin DNR recommends annual testing of your private well for bacteria and nitrate. Your well should also be tested if there is a change in the taste, color, or smell of your water or if you have done any modifications to your well.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas man accused of stealing $6,600 worth of merchandise from Plover Kwik Trip
Tax Season Refunds
Tax season changes to cause refunds to look a little different this year
Cole Peterson, 20
Funeral services planned Saturday for UWSP student
WIAA approves majority of conference realignment, area football programs to see drastic changes
Fire Truck
Tires cited as cause of logging truck fire near Tomahawk

Latest News

Progress, staffing shortages reported at Lincoln Hills
Highest amounts of snowfall to accumulate along and south of the HWY 10 corridor.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter system brings snow Thursday evening - Friday
- UW-Extension Marathon County Presents Its Artificial Insemination Program
- UW-Extension Marathon County Presents Its Artificial Insemination Program
- 7 Things you Need to Know 03-09-23
- 7 Things you Need to Know 03-09-23