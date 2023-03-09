News and First Alert Weather App
Hagar House sees massive impact in first six months of service

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hagar House, a faith-based home for single mothers in central Wisconsin, opened its doors last August and has become a beacon of hope for the community.

“We ended the year with an annual fundraising banquet which was a huge success,” said Liv Aarrestad, client advocate, The Hagar House.

Aarrestad added that it warms her heart to give back. “I’m just really hoping that lives will continue to be transformed and changed here and moms will continue to gain independence, strength, and grow from a stable, loving, Christ-centered home.”

The Hagar House is located in downtown Wausau. It has 6 rooms, and each mother gets their own individual living space. They’re currently serving three families with a staff of 14, but are always looking for volunteers.

“From bringing meals to shoving the sidewalks, we’re always looking for electricians, plumbers, and contractors to help with upgrades and maintenance around the home,” said Aarrestad.

After the success of the previous six months, they’re now looking ahead to the future and what the place can eventually become. “Some new projects we are considering in the new year is a new garage to ensure the safety of our families and also some energy-efficient upgrades,” said Aarrestad.

