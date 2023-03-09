News and First Alert Weather App
Goodbye Friends: Jim Nantz to call final NCAA Tournament, Final Four games

FILE - CBS announcers Billy Packer, left, and Jim Nantz laugh during a break in the...
FILE - CBS announcers Billy Packer, left, and Jim Nantz laugh during a break in the championship game in the Big Ten basketball tournament in Indianapolis, March 12, 2006.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WSAW) - Longtime CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz will call his final NCAA Tournament and Final Four this year. He will be succeeded by broadcaster Ian Eagle next year.

The move was first announced in October.

The 63-year-old Nantz will remain calling on NFL games and PGA Tour Golf, including The Masters Tournament. He has been part of CBS’s tournament coverage since 1986 and said stepping away from college basketball will be a bittersweet moment.

In an exclusive CBS interview, he explained his emotions before he says, “Goodbye friends.”

“When that one shining moment farewell piece plays on that Monday night, I think it’s the lock of the year that I’ll have tears streaming down my face. But, they’ll be tears of gratitude for being able to be entrusted with it for so long and have had a front-row seat to so many special moments,” said Nantz.

The 53-year-old Eagle has been with CBS since 1998. He is currently on CBS’s number two NFL team, behind Nantz and Tony Romo. Eagle also covers Turner Sports’ NBA games as well as the Brooklyn Nets since 1995.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

