First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings snow Thursday evening into Friday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect from Thursday evening through midday Friday. Snow is likely starting Thursday evening from south to north, creating the potential for travel delays and impacts. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for areas along the HWY 29 corridor and south through mid-morning Friday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Adams and Juneau counties until Friday morning.

First Alert Weather Day for Central Wisconsin Thursday night into Friday morning. (WSAW)

Winter Weather Advisory for most of Central Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Warning for Juneau & Adams Counties through Friday morning. (WSAW)

Low pressure tracking across the central Plains will continue to slide east through Illinois into the Ohio River Valley from Thursday night into Friday. North Central Wisconsin will be close enough to pick up accumulating snow, with higher amounts of snowfall locally in the southern parts of the area. Snow will impact the evening commute on Thursday with roads going from slippery to snow-covered by dinnertime. The snow will fall light to moderate at times Thursday night into the early morning hours on Friday. Expect roads to range from snow-covered, to slushy and slippery/wet heading out the door to work or school on Friday morning. The snow will taper to snow showers during the mid-morning hours, and end before midday across the region.

Periods of snow Thursday evening. (WSAW)

Snow likely late Thursday night into early Friday morning. (WSAW)

Snow tapering to snow showers during the morning on Friday. (WSAW)

Snow winding down mid-morning on Friday from west to east. (WSAW)

Total snowfall of 1-2″ is expected north of Highway 8, while 2-4″ of accumulation is on tap from Phillips to Rhinelander, south to Antigo, Merrill, Medford & Wausau. South of Highway 29, accumulations of 4-6″ is on the way. The most in the way of snowfall will occur in the lakeshore counties of eastern Wisconsin, where 6-8″ is forecast to accumulate.

Snowfall potential Thursday night into Friday morning. (WSAW)

Before heading out on the roads, be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination, slow down, allow more distance between your vehicle and others around you due to poor braking conditions, and aim to keep snow off of your windows, headlights, taillights, and roof of your car or truck.

More snow is on tap for the upcoming weekend and we are monitoring this to see if a First Alert Weather Day may be needed.

