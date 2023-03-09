D.C. Everest graduate among those arrested, charged in ‘Cop City’ attack

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAW) - Grace Martin, one of the two Madison women arrested and accused of domestic terrorism with 23 others following the attack on a future police training facility in Atlanta, is a graduate of D.C. Everest High School.

Ellen Suckow, the executive assistant to the superintendent and school board for the D.C. Everest School District, confirmed that Martin is a graduate of the Class of 2018 from D.C. Everest High School and is originally from Kronenwetter.

Martin, 22, and Kayley Meissner, 19, were arraigned Tuesday in a DeKalb County, Georgia courtroom, along with 21 other suspects arrested in the Sunday evening assault.

They are accused of being part of a group of violent agitators who destroyed multiple pieces of construction equipment, even setting at least one fire. Video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows protestors in black clothing and what appear to be fireworks blasting off. Throughout the video, rocks and Molotov cocktails are seen being thrown by protestors in the direction of officers.

During the hearings, several people gathered outside the jail and gave speeches in support of the protesters. A projector also showed messages such as “STOP COP CITY,” “DROP ALL THE CHARGES” and “FOREST DEFENSE IS SELF-DEFENSE.

In total, 100 individuals took part in the protest. According to the Atlanta Police Department, 44 were detained and 23 were arrested and later charged with domestic terrorism. During Tuesday’s bond hearing, Judge Anna W. Davis denied bond for several of the defendants, citing a lack of local ties presenting a flight risk and a significant danger to the community based on the events that took place Sunday.

No new court dates have been set for Martin and Meissner. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr noted there is no timetable for when the cases against any of these defendants will proceed.

23 face charges of domestic terrorism, criminal trespass in connection with incident at Atlanta Public Safety Training site (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

