Colby freshman to compete in state culinary arts competition

COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - Colby School District is throwing its chef’s hat into the ring for the SkillsUSA Wisconsin Culinary Arts Competition. Even though they’re a small school district, they have a big passion for culinary arts and will compete against five other schools from across Wisconsin in Waukesha on March 10.

Freshman Brezlyn Boyer, Colby High School, is advancing to state. She’ll face more than 80 competitors who will prepare a three-course meal that includes a salad, soup, and entrée. This is her second year competing and this year she has a comeback plan.

“I made sure that I’m properly dressed this year and I think I’m going to improve on my presenting skills because at my presentation last year, they said to add a lot more height to your food so that’s what I’m going to try to do this year,” said Boyer.

Contestants will be scored and tested on their organization, preparation, safety, knife skills, taste, appearance, presentation, and technique. However, Boyer’s cooking goes beyond the technicalities.

“Everyone needs to know how to cook. you can’t just make the things your whole life and it’s just a really good skill to have,” said Boyer. Her goal is to get first place and make it to Atlanta, Georgia for nationals.

“To cook at home you get to cook lean, you end up healthier, less sugar in your diet, it’s super important to be able to do that,” said Kevin Koehler, instructor. “We will take nationals, I’m sure of that. It’s not just me who’s proud of Brezlyn, but her peers are proud of her and the community is super proud of her as well.”

Boyer said her cooking passion is why she’s considering a career in culinary education. As for the future of the annual culinary arts competition, that’ll happen at Waukesha County Technical College on March 10.

