Chipotle, other businesses in midst of pre-application discussions in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Town of Rib Mountain has a group that could be proposing to develop the old Olson Flooring/Spirit Halloween area, into more of a business area than just the original Chik-fil-A restaurant proposal last fall.

It’s worth noting that the proposal does not specifically state that a Chipotle location is coming to Rib Mountain, but it is the only business shown in image renderings for the revamped lot.

The area around Tulip Lane and Lilac Avenue between Briq’s Soft Serve and Kwik Trip on Rib Mountain Drive would be completely transformed if this proposal goes through. Additionally, a stormwater retention area is also being proposed for the lot.

This proposal has a few buildings with different uses. While fans of Chipotle and Chik-fil-A would be winners if a proposal were to go through, the owners of 152531 Menton Lane would see their property value skyrocket.

The Town of Rib Mountain did express that the site plan is strictly for preliminary and concept purposes only, with no extensive site or zoning research being conducted. Any square footage, dimensions, and further development by civil engineers to include specific businesses are approximate and still require confirmation.

