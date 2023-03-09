News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Chipotle, other businesses in midst of pre-application discussions in Rib Mountain

(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Town of Rib Mountain has a group that could be proposing to develop the old Olson Flooring/Spirit Halloween area, into more of a business area than just the original Chik-fil-A restaurant proposal last fall.

It’s worth noting that the proposal does not specifically state that a Chipotle location is coming to Rib Mountain, but it is the only business shown in image renderings for the revamped lot.

The area around Tulip Lane and Lilac Avenue between Briq’s Soft Serve and Kwik Trip on Rib Mountain Drive would be completely transformed if this proposal goes through. Additionally, a stormwater retention area is also being proposed for the lot.

This proposal has a few buildings with different uses. While fans of Chipotle and Chik-fil-A would be winners if a proposal were to go through, the owners of 152531 Menton Lane would see their property value skyrocket.

The Town of Rib Mountain did express that the site plan is strictly for preliminary and concept purposes only, with no extensive site or zoning research being conducted. Any square footage, dimensions, and further development by civil engineers to include specific businesses are approximate and still require confirmation.

To view the proposed plan in its entirety on the Plan Commission’s website, click here.

A pre-application process is underway that could bring Chipotle to Rib Mountain.
A pre-application process is underway that could bring Chipotle to Rib Mountain.(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas man accused of stealing $6,600 worth of merchandise from Plover Kwik Trip
Cole Peterson, 20
Funeral services planned Saturday for UWSP student
4 new stores coming to former Shopko location
Wisconsin Rapids to get 4 new retail stores later this year
Tax Season Refunds
Tax season changes to cause refunds to look a little different this year
WIAA approves majority of conference realignment, area football programs to see drastic changes

Latest News

FILE - CBS announcers Billy Packer, left, and Jim Nantz laugh during a break in the...
Goodbye Friends: Jim Nantz to call final NCAA Tournament, Final Four games
Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) reacts to Wisconsin's loss to Purdue in an NCAA college...
Wisconsin falls in opening round of the Big Ten Tournament
The Anti-defamation League thinks the flyers came from a national organization to spread hate
Antisemitic flyers tossed on porches of homes around central Wisconsin
UW-Stevens Point Mens Hockey celebrates winning the 2023 WIAC Championship.
Pointers preparing for NCAA Tournament stage