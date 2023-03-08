Wausau shooting suspect arrested in Illinois to make first court appearnce

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 29-year-old man accused of shooting another man last month near Wausau is scheduled to be formally charged Wednesday.

Desmond Mayo is expected to be charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide following the Feb. 4 shooting. He was arrested Feb. 7 in Illinois.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said a 38-year-old man was shot on Mcintosh Road in the town of Wausau. Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.

The victim identified the shooter as Mayo. An initial appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m.

