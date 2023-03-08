News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau shooting suspect arrested in Illinois to make first court appearnce

Desmond Mayo's previous booking photo
Desmond Mayo's previous booking photo(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 29-year-old man accused of shooting another man last month near Wausau is scheduled to be formally charged Wednesday.

Desmond Mayo is expected to be charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide following the Feb. 4 shooting. He was arrested Feb. 7 in Illinois.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said a 38-year-old man was shot on Mcintosh Road in the town of Wausau. Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.

The victim identified the shooter as Mayo. An initial appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m.

