UW Extension to offer Artificial Insemination Program

Registration is now open for an artificial insemination program offered by the UW- Extension Marathon County.(WSAW)
By Tony Langfellow and Erinn Taylor
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is now open for an artificial insemination program offered by the UW- Extension Marathon County.

It is a hybrid course with both online and in-person sessions.  Attending all sessions is required to complete this course.

Evening classroom sessions will occur via Zoom on April 18-19th from 7-9 pm. In-person sessions will occur on April 27 from 4 -6:30 p.m. and on April 28 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The in-person sessions will take place at Bach Farms, W861 County Road A in Dorchester.

The class fee is $95. Click here to register or call 715– 261-1230.

