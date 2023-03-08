UW Extension to offer Artificial Insemination Program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is now open for an artificial insemination program offered by the UW- Extension Marathon County.

It is a hybrid course with both online and in-person sessions. Attending all sessions is required to complete this course.

Evening classroom sessions will occur via Zoom on April 18-19th from 7-9 pm. In-person sessions will occur on April 27 from 4 -6:30 p.m. and on April 28 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The in-person sessions will take place at Bach Farms, W861 County Road A in Dorchester.

The class fee is $95. Click here to register or call 715– 261-1230.

