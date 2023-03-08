News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

US to relax COVID testing rules for travelers from China

FILE - The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for...
FILE - The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for travelers from China as soon as Friday, according to two people familiar with the decision.(NBC News / YouTube)
By AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for travelers from China as soon as Friday, according to two people familiar with the decision.

The people, who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the administration has decided to roll back the testing requirements as cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining in China and the U.S. has gathered better information about the surge.

The restrictions were put in place on Dec. 28 and took effect on Jan. 5 amid a surge in infections in China after the nation sharply eased pandemic restrictions and as U.S. health officials expressed concerns that their Chinese counterparts were not being truthful to the world about the true number of infections and deaths.

At the time, U.S. officials also said the restriction was necessary to protect U.S. citizens and communities because there was a lack of transparency from the Chinese government “about the size of the surge or the variants that were circulating within” China.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Peterson's body was found Sunday after he was last seen downtown Saturday night
UWSP students mourn loss after student’s body found in Wisconsin River
4 new stores coming to former Shopko location
Wisconsin Rapids to get 4 new retail stores later this year
Arkansas man accused of stealing $6,600 worth of merchandise from Plover Kwik Trip
Aschbrenner was arrested March 2 for possession of child sex abuse material.
MHLT teacher accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, released from custody on bond
Jon Jacob Morgan Jr., of Waupaca County has been missing since March 6, 2020, in the King area....
Waupaca County Sheriff says man now missing 3 years

Latest News

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Gary Green. Green...
Texas inmate executed for killing wife and her daughter
FILE - Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Tucker Carlson amplifies Jan. 6 lies with GOP-provided video
The Dudley Foundation provided $250K for the facility
Northcentral Technical College unveils state-of-the-art communication technology facility
The finalists include: Cypress, RedBird, and Bunny.
CAST YOUR VOTE: The finalists for the next Cadbury Bunny are here