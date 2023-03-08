Snowmobile trails in Wood County now closed

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Effective immediately, the Wood County Parks and Forestry Department has closed all of the county’s snowmobile trails.

The county has approximately 270 miles of snowmobile trails. The county has seven snowmobile clubs that maintain the trails.

Most of the trails had re-opened on Feb. 24. Trails conditions varied greatly.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.