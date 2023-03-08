News and First Alert Weather App
Semi-truck fire closes portion of Hwy 86 and Highway T near Tomahawk

(KBTX)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said a semi-truck fire has closed all lanes in both directions on Wis 86 and County Highway T in Lincoln County near Tomahawk.

The roads are expected to be closed for two hours. This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.

Camper Palooza This Weekend!
7 Things You Need to Know 03-08-23
The Grand Theater, BBB warns people of possible third-party ticket scams
