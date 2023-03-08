Semi-truck fire closes portion of Hwy 86 and Highway T near Tomahawk
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said a semi-truck fire has closed all lanes in both directions on Wis 86 and County Highway T in Lincoln County near Tomahawk.
The roads are expected to be closed for two hours. This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.
