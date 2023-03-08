News and First Alert Weather App
Tires cited as cause of logging truck fire near Tomahawk

Fire Truck
Fire Truck(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said a logging truck’s tires were to blame for a fire Wednesday morning near Tomahawk. The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m.

Lt. Grant Peterson said the truck was loaded with wood. The driver was able to get the fire out with a fire extinguisher but it reignited. The fire did spread to the load of wood but was extinguished by Tomahawk Fire.

No injuries were reported the truck was towed from the scene.

State Highway 86 was shut down for about an hour and a half.

