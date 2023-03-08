RECIPE: Corned Beef with Apple-onion Saute and Reuben Bites

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Beef Council is featuring two recipes this month perfect to serve your family on St. Patrick’s Day.

Heat oven to 350°F. Place Corned Beef Brisket in roasting pan; place coarsely chopped onion and garlic around brisket. Sprinkle contents of seasoning packet over brisket. Add 1-1/2 cups cider; cover tightly with aluminum foil. Braise in 350°F oven 2-1/2 to 3-1/2 hours or until brisket is fork-tender.

Meanwhile, prepare Apple-Onion Sauté. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion wedges; cook 13 to 15 minutes or until onions are lightly brown, stirring occasionally. Add apples, remaining 1 tablespoon butter, cider, brown sugar and thyme; cook and stir 6 to 8 minutes or until apples are crisp-tender.