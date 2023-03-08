News and First Alert Weather App
RECIPE: Corned Beef with Apple-onion Saute and Reuben Bites

Recipe idea from the Wisconsin Beef Council
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Beef Council is featuring two recipes this month perfect to serve your family on St. Patrick’s Day.

CORNED BEEF WITH APPLE-ONION SAUTE

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 Corned Beef Brisket Boneless with seasoning packet (2-1/2 to 3-1/2 pounds)
  • 1 large onion, coarsely chopped
  • 5 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
  • 1-1/2 cups apple cider or apple juice

Apple-Onion Sauté:

  • 3 tablespoons butter, divided
  • 2 medium onions, cut into thin wedges
  • 1 medium Granny Smith apple, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices
  • 1 medium McIntosh apple, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices
  • 1 medium Golden Delicious apple, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices
  • 1/2 cup apple cider or apple juice
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

COOKING:

  1. Heat oven to 350°F. Place Corned Beef Brisket in roasting pan; place coarsely chopped onion and garlic around brisket. Sprinkle contents of seasoning packet over brisket. Add 1-1/2 cups cider; cover tightly with aluminum foil. Braise in 350°F oven 2-1/2 to 3-1/2 hours or until brisket is fork-tender.
  2. Meanwhile, prepare Apple-Onion Sauté. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion wedges; cook 13 to 15 minutes or until onions are lightly brown, stirring occasionally. Add apples, remaining 1 tablespoon butter, cider, brown sugar and thyme; cook and stir 6 to 8 minutes or until apples are crisp-tender.
  3. Carve brisket diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Serve with Apple-Onion Sauté.

REUBEN BITES

INGREDIENTS:

  • 12 ounces thinly sliced deli Corned Beef Brisket
  • 1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing, divided
  • 8 slices rye, swirl rye or pumpernickel bread
  • 4 slices Swiss cheese (about 3/4 ounce each)
  • 1 cup drained sauerkraut

COOKING:

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Spread 2 teaspoons dressing on each bread slice; cut slices into quarters. Place bread pieces in a single layer on 2 baking sheets. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until bread is lightly toasted, rotating baking sheets half way through baking.
  2. Meanwhile, cut cheese slices into quarters; cut each quarter diagonally in half to form 32 triangles. Top bread pieces evenly with Corned Beef, cheese slices and sauerkraut.
  3. Heat appetizers in 425°F oven 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top evenly with remaining dressing.

