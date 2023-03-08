News and First Alert Weather App
Northcentral Technical College unveils state-of-the-art communication technology facility

The project was funded by The Dudley Foundation
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a big day for Northcentral Technical College and the Wausau community as they unveiled its first-ever broadcast space, new communication equipment, and learning areas.

With the help of the Dudley family who donated $250,000 to make it possible, the grand opening of Studio 7, more formally known as the Center of Excellence in Communication Technologies, along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday.

The opportunities are endless for communication students at NTC. “I can make planets and capture ideas that you didn’t think you could ever do,” said Spencer Johnson, NTC student. He’s working with cutting-edge technology featuring top-of-the-line-equipment that will be used for live broadcasts and film production.

The Center for Excellence in Communication Technologies will bring NTC’s programs in graphic communication technologies, printing, marketing, web design, digital marketing and video production programs together.

Students from various programs can now build their skills and work together. “Having this space is really going to allow me to build a lot more technical skills and be more creative,” said Emily Sniadajewski, Graphic Communication Technologies.

“If you come here for two years, you have enough to go out and get a job and to do the creative work that you need,” said Jordan Innes, instructor in the video production program NTC. “Grow the local economy, try to build a creative workforce in the Wausau Area.”

The new studio was built in memory of Dick Dudley, who founded NewsChannel 7. “We get into the community, the non-profits who might utilize these students’ talents, we get into businesses that might start from enterprises like this,” said Andy Dudley, grandson of Dick.

The contribution of the Dudley family is something that cannot be understated. “He’d be proud and he’s been very excited about the opportunities that NTC and Studio 7 will be providing to students in the future,” said Andy Dudley.

The goal is for students to be able to fast-track their education as well as benefit students and area communities for the future. It’s the only one of its kind in Central Wisconsin.

