Merrill PD K9 fighting blastomycosis

Merrill K9 Officer Dasty
Merrill K9 Officer Dasty(Merrill Police Department)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Police Department’s K9 Officer, Dasty, has recently been diagnosed with a significant case of blastomycosis.

Dasty started experiencing symptoms a little more than a week ago. After many veterinarian exams, it was determined Dasty was suffering from blastomycosis. Blastomycosis is a fungal infection that affects the lungs. Dasty has been at a special care facility in Appleton since Saturday.

Police Chief Corey Bennett says after a tough day Sunday, Dasty has started to show signs of improvement. He is eating and taking his medication and his breathing has returned to normal. He has also started to move around and become inquisitive again. Bennett says while they are encouraged by Dasty’s improvement, he still has a long way to go.

Bennett says, “Those in our circle have already become aware of Dasty’s fight and we are grateful to the outpouring of support, love, and prayers that have been given so far. Without a doubt, Dasty could use some more.”

Bennett goes on to explain Dasty’s care has been specialized and costly. The Merrill Police Department K9 program is not primarily funded by tax dollars, but rather through benefactors and community donations. If you would like to help Dasty in his recovery, donations can be made to the Merrill Police Department K9 program.

