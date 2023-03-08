News and First Alert Weather App
Men convicted of Stevens Point armed robbery sentenced to 7 years in prison

Kasey Kenwood (L) and Kardell Days (R)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Two men convicted of robbing two people at gunpoint in November 2021 will both spend 7 years in prison, followed by 7 years of extended supervision.

Kardell Days, 21, of Plover and Kasey Kenwood, 20, of Milwaukee both agreed to the terms of a plea deal in their cases, avoiding jury trials.

Police said on Nov. 10, 2021 Days and Kenwood burglarized an apartment on Northpoint Drive in Stevens Point. Two of the tenants returned home in the midst of the burglary and were then held prisoner at gunpoint by Days and Kenwood, who threatened to kill them if they didn’t follow their instructions. Days and Kenwood proceeded to steal numerous items of personal property from the tenants, even forcing them to assist in removing it to their vehicle parked outside. Following this, they ordered the two tenants at gunpoint to get into a vehicle. Kenwood and the two tenants then drove around Stevens Point and eventually onto the interstate. They pulled over to the side of the road and Kenwood ordered them out of the vehicle. The tenants then had to walk back to Stevens Point on foot, where they contacted the police.

Police began searching for a stolen vehicle. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on it. Kenwood fled from the attempted stop and fled into the city of Milwaukee, where the chase ended. Days arrested at a house in Stevens Point.

Judge Patricia Baker determined that the gravity of the offenses required the imposition of a lengthy prison sentence.

