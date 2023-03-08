News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man accused of trying to kidnap woman: ‘Don’t yell. Don’t scream. I have a knife.’

By WDTV News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - A West Virginia man has been charged with kidnapping after authorities say he grabbed a woman and tried to take her cell phone.

A woman walking down the street Feb. 25 in Morgantown, West Virginia, allegedly saw 40-year-old Chad Raddish sitting on stairs leading to a home, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities say the woman continued walking when Raddish “came up behind her and grabbed her arms,” WDTV reports. He allegedly told her, “Don’t yell. Don’t scream. I have a knife.”

Raddish began pushing the victim down the street and tried to take her cell phone away, according to court documents. He allegedly tried to push her into some shrubs when she began to scream and fight back.

Raddish let the alleged victim go and ran to his parked car. The woman then watched him turn around and drive off.

Investigators later obtained video surveillance from just before the crime showing Raddish stop at a nearby Sheetz convenience store in the same car and walk inside, the criminal complaint said.

Raddish is charged with kidnapping. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas man accused of stealing $6,600 worth of merchandise from Plover Kwik Trip
Cole Peterson, 20
Funeral services planned Saturday for UWSP student
4 new stores coming to former Shopko location
Wisconsin Rapids to get 4 new retail stores later this year
Tax Season Refunds
Tax season changes to cause refunds to look a little different this year
WIAA approves majority of conference realignment, area football programs to see drastic changes

Latest News

- 7 Things You Need to Know 03-08-23
- 7 Things You Need to Know 03-08-23
The proposed law would give the U.S. more powers against foreign software deemed a national...
Senators unveil bill that may lead to nationwide TikTok ban
Kevin Graybeal, 54, is facing a long list of charges, including second-degree murder, following...
Man charged with murder after mother, 3-year-old daughter killed in crash
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
Family sues after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb