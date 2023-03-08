King’s Campers’ Camper Palooza show happening this weekend

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Summer is just around the corner and that means camping season is coming up. King’s Campers in Rib Mountain is preparing campers with their Camper Palooza event March 9-12.

General Manager John Gajewski said it’s their biggest show of the year and they will have over 30 different camper and RV units for people to check out.

“The snow is staying away for the most part and we got slides going out today. For us, slide day going out means that spring is around the corner,” he said.

During the pandemic, camping reached new heights, as it gave people an outdoor activity that allowed for social distancing. Gajewski said that the supply chain has not been negatively impacting their business this year. While supply is not back to pre-pandemic levels, it’s been more doable this year and King’s Campers will have plenty of options for Camper Palooza.

The last time King’s Campers had a true ‘Camper Palooza’ event was in March 2020, just before the pandemic. Gajewski said he’s seen a lot of excitement for the upcoming season from their other camping shows.

“This is pretty exciting for all of us to kind of get back to having a huge show to pop off our our spring and our season,” he said.

Camper Palooza will be running from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. King’s Campers is located at 224701 Lilac Ave in Rib Mountain.

