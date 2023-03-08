The Grand Theater, BBB warns people of possible third-party ticket scams

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Normally when we talk about scams, it comes from police departments, but now there are warnings from The Grand Theater in Wausau.

The Grand has received reports of third-party resale ticket scams and while it’s not too common it’s something they want to help everyone avoid. The Grand’s SpongeBob show is the latest target by a series of bad actors. “It breaks our heart for that to happen. We’re trying to get the word out and the problem is much worse now,” said Tammy Stezenski, director of marketing at The Grand Theater.

She added that these third-party sites are becoming a problem. Just this week, they discovered the Wausau community theatre’s production of the SpongeBob musical was targeted with false ads on google overcharging by hundreds of dollars.

“The industry, the rip-off industry has gotten really sophisticated and they use bots and all sorts of other tools to basically prey on these sites,” said Stezenski. “An entire industry out there of rip-off ticket sites and they pay to be on the top of google searches and what happens is they will charge you outrageous ticket prices and you might get a real ticket from the grand and they will order from us.”

To avoid getting scammed, a spokesperson with the Better Business Bureau offered some advice on being more prepared before purchasing tickets online. “Check out the seller or the broker, look them up online to learn what other customers have experienced through complaints that may be filed, or check out the seller through customer reviews that have been written,” said Lisa Schiller, spokesperson with the BBB.

Be sure to review the policies on a website before making a purchase as well. Schiller added, “Use payment methods that come with protections, always use a credit card, be wary of advertisements, you want to use good judgment.”

Last year the BBB received over 140 reports about ticket scams related to sporting events, concerts, and theaters. Schiller said whenever possible, try to purchase tickets from the venue itself so you know it will be a legitimate purchase.

