News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Woman celebrating 106th birthday still loves her coffee

Mildred Linder’s friends said the determined woman had many talents and even designed her own home.
By KWQC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – Mildred Linder celebrated her 106th birthday last week with a special shout-out from KWQC, her local news station in Iowa.

Linder, who enjoys being involved in the community, is known as a “super sweet lady” who loves a good cup of black coffee.

Her friends said she went to college when she was 40 years old to become a teacher. They said she taught for many years for the local school system.

Linder’s friends said the determined woman had many talents and even designed her own home.

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Peterson's body was found Sunday after he was last seen downtown Saturday night
UWSP students mourn loss after student’s body found in Wisconsin River
4 new stores coming to former Shopko location
Wisconsin Rapids to get 4 new retail stores later this year
Aschbrenner was arrested March 2 for possession of child sex abuse material.
MHLT teacher accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, released from custody on bond
Jon Jacob Morgan Jr., of Waupaca County has been missing since March 6, 2020, in the King area....
Waupaca County Sheriff says man now missing 3 years
Human remains found in July in Port Edwards
Wood County Sheriff hopes boot will lead to identity of human remains found this summer

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland gave remarks on the case Tuesday.
Attorney General Garland reacts to deaths of kidnapped Americans in Mexico
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
In a call with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador Lopez Obrador, the governor of Tamaulipas...
Deaths of 2 kidnapped Americans announced
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Gary Green. Green...
Man faces execution in death of estranged wife, her daughter