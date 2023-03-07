News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visits Marinette County child care center

Governor Tony Evers (left) speaks to children
By Clint McLeod
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D-WI) is advocating for more support to child care and visited a center in Marinette County today.

72 children are enrolled at the Auntie M’s Child Care Center in Niagara. The center currently has 14 staff members and are looking to hire more.

Evers visited from Madison to spread awareness of the “Child Care Counts” program.

“They are providing a huge service for the people of Niagara and the surrounding areas. This is rural Wisconsin. They deserve to have access to child care like anyone else,” Evers said.

Staff members said one of their main concerns is being able to find and afford to hire qualified staff members.

“He understood and saw us as teachers and not just babysitters,” said Emily Payette, Auntie M’s Child Care Center owner. “That is important to me and my staff.”

In the 2023-25 biennial budget message, Evers said he wants to include more than $340 million to the Child Care Counts Program. As part of the initial relief program, the Niagara child care center got more than $300,000.

“A majority of that money has been used for staff bonuses and payments for staff. We have also increased and improved some of our playground structures,” Payette said.

Evers said making the investment is attainable.

“There is no reason why this can’t happen,” Evers said. “We have the resources to do it. We certainly have the good people that provide this service. We need to match it up. We need to get the legislator actively involved and understanding this issue.”

Payette said staff were grateful and felt their concerns were heard by the visiting governor.

