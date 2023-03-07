News and First Alert Weather App
Tax season changes to cause refunds to look a little different this year

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tax day is a little more than a month away, and while some people see the tax returns as a perk, a new study says about 75% see theirs as more of a financial lifeline.

Tax returns will look a little different this year as well.

Steven Kaquatosh with H&R block says tax returns are smaller this year due to a couple of factors. “By earning more money, it means you pay more tax, and payroll itself is actually changing. They’re taking out less federal and state tax and credits for children which is also lowering refunds,” said Steven Kaquatosh, H&R Block.

The effects of the pandemic can also impact your return. “It’s important to remember that there’s been a number of the coronavirus-related provisions within the tax code that have now since expired,” said Jason Glisczynski, certified financial planner and CEO of Silvertree Retirement Planning in Stevens Point.

Kaquatosh added when you’re doing your taxes, always do a W-4 review. It’s an IRS form that you complete to let your employer know how much money to withhold from your paycheck for federal taxes.

Kaquatosh said, “You don’t need to change your exemptions, or if you were married or divorced during the year that’s going to affect how much is taken out of your paycheck.”

Glisczynski stressed the importance of planning ahead. He said planning in May prior to the next tax season can help maximize next year’s return and minimize the amount of total tax you’re paying.

“Even with some little efforts all along the way, it can really make a big impact when it comes to reducing your tax obligation while increasing the amount of refund you qualify for,” added Glisczynski.

Tax Day this year is April 18. If you have any questions or need help filing, reach out to a professional or contact the I-R-S 24/7 at 1-800-829-1040.

Tax Season Refunds
