REPORT: Rodgers in talks with Jets

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaths out as he warms up before an NFL...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaths out as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Los angles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers is engaging in conversations with the Jets, multiple news outlets are reporting.

Rodgers reportedly met with the Jets on Monday and s expected to continue into Tuesday. The Packers gave him permission to talk with the Jets, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport.

The report doesn’t mean Rodgers has made up his mind regarding his future, but it indicates the Packers and the quarterback are open to the idea of a trade.

Rodgers is under contract through 2024, with $59.5 million fully guaranteed this season. Both the quarterback and Gutekunst have said regardless of the decision, Rodgers’ contract likely have to be renegotiatied. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he would like a decision by the start of NFL free agency, which is March 15.

