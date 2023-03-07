Portage County Sheriff’s Office to hold CCW class in April

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Concealed Carry Weapons Class on April 29, from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Portage County Annex, rooms 1 and 2.

This class will be taught by Sheriff’s Deputies who are certified DOJ Firearm Instructors. The class is also the actual DOJ CCW class developed for the CCW permit application. The cost of the class is $50.00 per student.

Additionally, there will be a Basic Handgun Course from 1-4 p.m. at the Portage County Law Enforcement Range located at 3001 Willow Springs Drive in Stevens Point. The handgun course is available to those who attend the morning CCW class.

Topics for this class include shooting stance, grip, sight picture, loading, unloading, malfunctions, and firing. Students will need to bring a firearm and approx. 50 rounds of ammunition for their firearm. Students taking both the CCW and Basic Handgun Courses will be charged a total of $75 per student for both classes.

To register, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-346-1466. For more information regarding these classes contact Sergeant Travis Morgan at 715-346-1447 or Sergeant Dustin Kitzman at 715-346-1400.

For more general information on Wisconsin’s CCW law and permit information, visit the Portage County Sheriff’s Office website here.

