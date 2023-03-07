More than 30 restaurants participating in Be Amazing’s Dine Out event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 30 restaurants will participate Thursday in Be Amazing’s 6th annual Dine Out event.

On March 22, 2017, Karen Barclay, Dianne Renaud-Look, Sara Quirt-Sann, and Det. Jason Weiland were killed in a targeted mass shooting. Be Amazing was created to honor them.

Be Amazing’s mission is to empower and inspire the community to create a positive change in some way. They have four core values; love, respect, courage and integrity. Money raised will fund events and projects to make the world a better place.

Participating restaurants will donate a portion of the day’s sales to Be Amazing.

Be Amazing Dine Out event (Be Amazing)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.