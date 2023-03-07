News and First Alert Weather App
Memorial rededication to be held on anniversary of fallen deputy’s death

Deputy Michael Shannon memorial
Deputy Michael Shannon memorial(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, the law enforcement community will remember and honor Adams County Deputy Michael Shannon on this 20th anniversary of his line of duty death. Deputy Shannon lost his life after responding to a house where the homeowner threatened a highway work crew with a rifle.

A memorial rededication and remembrance ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at his memorial located at the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Shannon started his law enforcement career with the Town of Rome Police Department in 1992. He was hired as a dispatcher for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in 1995 and then promoted to patrol officer in 2000.

