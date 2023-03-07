Marshfield chili cook-off to be held March 23

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Get ready for a big bowl of hot competition to be dished out this year at the Marshfield chili cook-off where people can sample and vote for prize-winning chilis crafted by Marshfield area home cooks.

The event will take place on March 23, from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Stoney River Assisted Living, located at 1204 W. McMillan St. in Marshfield.

Teams, businesses, and individual home or restaurant chefs are welcome to enter the competition and will simply need to bring a crockpot full of their best chili to Stoney River on the day of the event.

The fun, foodie event co-sponsored by Stoney River Assisted Living, Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and ProMedica is free and open to the public. Participants will rate the chilis and prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Tastiest, Best Presentation, and Most Unique.

“We are excited to bring residents, businesses, and the community together for a little competitive fun in an inviting setting,” said MACCI Administrative Assistant Jessica Roehl.

Stoney River will supply cornbread and chili toppings while a group of residents will be entering pots of chili as well. Chef Kent Laidlaw at Stoney River said, “We are looking forward to hosting this year’s chili cook-off and seeing who is going to take home the prizes.”

“I’m looking forward to yummy chili options and seeing many community members and friends attend,” said KC Reichenbach, account liaison, ProMedica. “ProMedica Hospice is bringing serious competition, so come ready to be impressed!”

To enter or for more information, contact Stoney River’s Lifestyle Specialist, Meranda Lelonek at 715-207-6423 or MLelonek@stoneyrivermarshfield.com.

