Hooray for Hollywood to celebrate another sold-out event

By Erinn Taylor and Tony Langfellow
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An annual gala that raises money for the Women’s Community in Wausau has created another sold-out event.

Hooray for Hollywood is March 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite Hollywood characters.

Executive Director Jane Graham Jennings said Hooray for Hollywood is a way to ensure the Women’s Community has the resources they need.

“So the things that we deal with are really hard... Dealing with people who are being harmed by people they love, people who are abused, assaulted, trafficked, those are really hard things. And to help people understand how they can help support survivors of those traumas,” said Graham Jennings.

Jenning said the support of sponsors and the generosity of community members continue to make the event a success.

“One of the reasons is our incredibly supportive community, we have a number of sponsors that are really the people who make the event possible. So they come, they send people from their companies to attend the event because they believe in the work that they do. So our sponsors are a really big part of that. And then another piece is this community is so generous and giving, and also really understanding of the issues. They want to make sure that we are here to provide support and services,” Graham Jennings said.

If you’d like to support the Women’s Community financially, click here to make a donation.

