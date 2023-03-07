Hilight Zone Podcast: No Rebuild Needed

News and First Alert Weather App
Laona/Wabeno Girls Basketball after advancing to the state tournament.
Laona/Wabeno Girls Basketball after advancing to the state tournament.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Wabeno, Wis. (WSAW) - Laona/Wabeno girls basketball is heading to state for the first time in their history. And it comes two seasons after losing five seniors.

Noah Manderfeld talks with the seniors Grace Krawze and Kaylyn LaRock along with head coach Andrew Bradley about their history trip to state that includes a confident statement from Bradley, and the potential for a Griddy in Green Bay.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts or subscribe, you can follow this link.

