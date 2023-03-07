News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Funeral services planned Saturday for UWSP student

Cole Peterson, 20
Cole Peterson, 20(Selands Funeral home)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Funeral services are planned Saturday for the 20-year-old man whose body was pulled from the Wisconsin River in Stevens Point.

Investigators said Cole Peterson was initially reported missing. His cell phone was tracked to his last know area from early Saturday morning. Officers deployed a drone in the area of the Wisconsin River and quickly observed a small portion of open water near the channel, west of Pfiffner Park. Peterson’s body was located in the river by search crews on Sunday. Authorities said they do not suspect foul play, but the investigation is still open.

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point said Peterson was from Chaseburg, Wisconsin, and was a junior studying natural resources. He also worked for the UWSP landscaping and grounds crew.

The university issued this statement:

On behalf of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, we are sincerely saddened by the loss of one of our students.

It’s never easy to lose a member of the Pointer family, and Cole’s loss will be felt deeply by many. He was a beloved member of the UWSP landscaping and grounds crew – an outstanding, reliable, and trusted worker and a student leader.

Few words can adequately convey our deepest sympathy to Cole’s parents, family, and friends. Please be mindful of the privacy of family and friends during this difficult time.

As we offer our comfort and support to them, UW-Stevens Point also has resources available to students and our university community affected by this unexpected loss.

Peterson’s funeral is scheduled to be held in Westby near his hometown.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Peterson's body was found Sunday after he was last seen downtown Saturday night
UWSP students mourn loss after student’s body found in Wisconsin River
4 new stores coming to former Shopko location
Wisconsin Rapids to get 4 new retail stores later this year
Aschbrenner was arrested March 2 for possession of child sex abuse material.
MHLT teacher accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, released from custody on bond
Jon Jacob Morgan Jr., of Waupaca County has been missing since March 6, 2020, in the King area....
Waupaca County Sheriff says man now missing 3 years
Human remains found in July in Port Edwards
Wood County Sheriff hopes boot will lead to identity of human remains found this summer

Latest News

WIAA approves majority of conference realignment, area football programs to see drastic changes
Stoney River Chef Kent Laidlaw looks forward to hosting Marshfield’s March 23 Chili Cook-Off at...
Marshfield chili cook-off to be held March 23
GOP panel ready to block new student vaccination mandates
Arkansas man accused of stealing $6,600 worth of merchandise from Plover Kwik Trip