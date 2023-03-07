Funeral services planned Saturday for UWSP student

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Funeral services are planned Saturday for the 20-year-old man whose body was pulled from the Wisconsin River in Stevens Point.

Investigators said Cole Peterson was initially reported missing. His cell phone was tracked to his last know area from early Saturday morning. Officers deployed a drone in the area of the Wisconsin River and quickly observed a small portion of open water near the channel, west of Pfiffner Park. Peterson’s body was located in the river by search crews on Sunday. Authorities said they do not suspect foul play, but the investigation is still open.

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point said Peterson was from Chaseburg, Wisconsin, and was a junior studying natural resources. He also worked for the UWSP landscaping and grounds crew.

The university issued this statement:

On behalf of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, we are sincerely saddened by the loss of one of our students.

It’s never easy to lose a member of the Pointer family, and Cole’s loss will be felt deeply by many. He was a beloved member of the UWSP landscaping and grounds crew – an outstanding, reliable, and trusted worker and a student leader.

Few words can adequately convey our deepest sympathy to Cole’s parents, family, and friends. Please be mindful of the privacy of family and friends during this difficult time.

As we offer our comfort and support to them, UW-Stevens Point also has resources available to students and our university community affected by this unexpected loss.

Peterson’s funeral is scheduled to be held in Westby near his hometown.

