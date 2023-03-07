News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Sunshine Tuesday, more snow Thursday night

By Audrey Leigh
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Get outside and enjoy the sunshine on tap Tuesday, because sunshine may not return until the upcoming weekend. The next weather maker arrives on Thursday into Friday. The next storm system could be moderate to heavy snow late Thursday into Friday.

Highs warming into the low 40s Tuesday with plenty of sunshine
Highs warming into the low 40s Tuesday with plenty of sunshine(WSAW)

Patchy dense fog is possible early Tuesday morning. Once the fog lifts, skies become partly cloudy to mostly sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures will be warmer in the low 40s. Rather quiet for much of the day, with increasing clouds heading into Wednesday. Cloudy Wednesday, with highs slighly cooler in the upper 30s. Cooling down even more for Thursday, highs in the low to mid-30s.

Widespread snow showers to continue into Friday morning commute
Widespread snow showers to continue into Friday morning commute(WSAW)

A snow system will arrive Thursday night and continue into much of Friday, bringing widespread snow over much of the Badger state. Snowfall potential looks to range from a 3-5 inches. Hazardous travel conditions expected Friday morning.

We could accumulate roughly 3-5 inches of snowfall Thursday night into Friday
We could accumulate roughly 3-5 inches of snowfall Thursday night into Friday(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

