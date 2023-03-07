First Alert Weather Day begins Thursday Night due to upcoming snowfall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Increasing cloud cover Wednesday with highs remaining mild in the upper 30s. The next weather maker arrives on Thursday into Friday.

Hazy sunshine will continue at times for Wednesday afternoon, with scattered flurries developing across western Wisconsin. Temps will remain above average for this time of year, with highs nearing 40° for most areas. Expect a cool down down for Thursday with highs in the middle 30s. The next storm system arrives Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Widespread snow showers move in Thursday night (WSAW)

A snow system will arrive Thursday night and continue into much of Friday, bringing widespread snow over much of the Badger state. Thursday starts off with cloudy skies and dry weather conditions. Weather conditions begin to change heading into the second half of Thursday. Snow will spread from southwestern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon or evening. Widespread snow expected during the overnight hours, becoming scattered by Friday morning, fizzling out by Friday afternoon.

Scattered snow showers Friday morning (WSAW)

Snowfall potential looks to range from a 2-4 inches mainly south of Hwy 29, but a possible 3-5 inch snowfall range further south of HWY 10. Hazardous travel conditions expected Friday morning.

Most areas 2 to 4" with slightly more far south. (WSAW)

