Eau Claire Farm Show features innovations in farm and dairy equipment

59th Annual Eau Claire Farm Show
59th Annual Eau Claire Farm Show
By Judy Clark and Jeff Ralph
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Tuesday, hundreds of people came out to one of the longest running farm shows in Wis.

The 59th Eau Claire Farm Show features the latest innovations in farm and dairy equipment. It’s a chance for producers to see the equipment and supplies close up and provides a networking opportunity as well.

Organizers expect 7,000-10,000 farmers and exhibitors to attend the show over the two-day event.

Sally Henry with North Country Enterprises said in part quote, “You know, you have vendors that come from year to year and then you meet people that come back from year to year and you have these little kids. I love seeing the little kids reactions on their tractors and stuff.”

Tuesday afternoon, the annual ‘Aggie Award’ was presented to retired CVTC Campus Administrator and Agriculture Educator Dave Gavin, and Chippewa County Agriculture Extension Agent Jerry Clark.

The award honors those who have made significant contributions to agriculture in West Central Wisconsin.

The Farm Show runs again Wednesday at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

