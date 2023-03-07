News and First Alert Weather App
Arkansas man accused of stealing $6,600 worth of merchandise from Plover Kwik Trip

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a 53-year-old Arkansas man accused of stealing more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from a Plover Kwik Trip.

Gary Foster, 53, of Jusdonia, Ark. is expected to be charged with retail theft greater than $5,000.

According to court documents, Foster was riding along with another semi-truck driver and staying overnight in the parking lot.

During the early morning hours of Jan. 4, surveillance captured Foster grabbing a duffle bag that was for sale and removing the tag. He then left the store without paying for the duffle bag. About an hour later, Foster enters the store again. He then grabs a squeegee and puts it down his pants and leaves without paying for the item.

Six hours later, surveillance video shows he again entered the store. He then grabs another duffle bag and places numerous items inside including four Garmin GPS units, two CB radios, a wireless headset, tie-downs and rubber bands. The suspect leaves minutes later without paying for the items. Nearly 20 minutes later, court documents say Foster returned to the store with two duffle bags. He’s accused of then taking two power inverters, two wireless headsets, and two tablets. An hour later, he again enters the store. He’s accused of placing a GPS in a Kwik Trip shopping bag and leaving without paying for it. During this shopping trip, prosecutors say he again fills up a duffle bag with electronics.

Foster and the man he was with then leave the property. Court documents state the amount taken totaled $6,658.

Foster is expected to be formally charged on March 27.

