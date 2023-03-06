News and First Alert Weather App
Wood County Sheriff hopes boot will lead to identity of human remains found this summer

Human remains found in July in Port Edwards
By Emily Davies
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is hoping someone will have enough information to help authorities determine the identity of a man who was found dead in Port Edward in July.

On July 19, 2022, skeletal remains were found by maintenance crews at the dam in Port Edwards. Deputies responded and confirmed what was found was human skeletal remains. Lowered water levels because of maintenance led to the discovery. A search revealed some clothing items including a work boot, but no identification has been made.

Authorities said the remains are male. The most recently minted coin found with the remains is from 2016.

Boot found with human remains
