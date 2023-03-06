News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates to meet in debate

Dan Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz
Dan Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz(WSAW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly have agreed to meet in at least one debate ahead of the April 4 election.

The candidates’ campaigns announced Monday that they will meet in a televised debate sponsored by the State Bar of Wisconsin, WISC-TV and WisPolitics.com on March 21.

Protasiewicz’s campaign said she also has agreed to appear at a candidate forum hosted by groups All Voting is Local, Campus Vote Project and VoteRiders on March 28.

Kelly’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to an email inquiring about whether he would attend that forum.

