News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin ousts men’s hockey head coach Tony Granato

(WEAU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – After seven seasons behind the bench, University of Wisconsin head men’s hockey coach Tony Granato is out.

In a statement, UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh announced the move, saying he believed the university can compete a championship level every year. Over his seven seasons, UW had a 105-129-16 record.

“Coach Granato is a great Badger and no one is more passionate about Wisconsin hockey or the University of Wisconsin than he is,” McIntosh said. “I have great appreciation for the heart and soul that he has poured into the program during his time as head coach.”

In 2021, Granato led the Badgers to a Big Ten championship. That season, and in 2017, he also took the team to the Big Ten tournament finals. Both seasons, he won coach of the year.

McIntosh said the university will now begin a national search to find Granato’s replacement.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Stevens Point man, 20, recovered in Wisconsin River
First Alert Weather Day remains in effect until Monday at noon
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow & rain showers Monday evening
The timeline on what to expect with the latest winter storm in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: A winter storm on the way for Sunday night into Monday
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
Snowmobilers getting ready to race.
Nutterville Beatercross completes 3rd annual snomobile competition

Latest News

UWSP-Wausau Huskies
UW-Stevens Point at Wausau mens basketball wins conference title
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) drives the baseline on Penn State's Seth Lundy (1) during the...
Hepburn scores 19, Wisconsin tops Penn State 79-74 in OT
Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
Fickell’s Badgers plan April “Launch” to new season
Wisconsin thwarts Ohio State rally with Hepburn’s foul shots