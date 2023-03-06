News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Sunday night snowfall creates headaches for Northwoods area

People in Wausau hope the times of shoveling will end soon.
People in Wausau hope the times of shoveling will end soon.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was time for more cleanup in and around northcentral Wisconsin on Monday morning after some wet, heavy snow fell overnight.

It’s been falling on and off throughout the day, meaning people have been cleaning their sidewalks and driveways whenever they have gotten the chance. The snow was heavier and more difficult to move and clear than last week’s batch of light, fluffy snow.

“It hasn’t been too bad, just wet. Snowblower wouldn’t work very well with the wet snow. I hope this is the last,” said Kevin Rosinksi of Wausau.

Roughly three inches of snow fell overnight and into the morning on Monday. Rosinski said his commute on Highway 29 was slippery, but added that highway crews did a good job of getting the salt down on the roads.

As spring gets closer by the day, people are beginning to be hopeful that the end of shoveling snow is just one, or two more cleanups away.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Stevens Point man, 20, recovered in Wisconsin River
First Alert Weather Day remains in effect until Monday at noon
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow & rain showers Monday evening
The timeline on what to expect with the latest winter storm in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: A winter storm on the way for Sunday night into Monday
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
Snowmobilers getting ready to race.
Nutterville Beatercross completes 3rd annual snomobile competition

Latest News

4 new stores coming to former Shopko location
4 new retail stores coming to Wisconsin Rapids later this year
Wisconsin ousts men’s hockey head coach Tony Granato
Around 3 inches of snow fell in the Wausau area Monday
Residents move heavy wet snow, look forward to spring
Human remains found in July in Port Edwards
Wood County Sheriff hopes boot will lead to identity of human remains found this summer