Sunday night snowfall creates headaches for Northwoods area

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was time for more cleanup in and around northcentral Wisconsin on Monday morning after some wet, heavy snow fell overnight.

It’s been falling on and off throughout the day, meaning people have been cleaning their sidewalks and driveways whenever they have gotten the chance. The snow was heavier and more difficult to move and clear than last week’s batch of light, fluffy snow.

“It hasn’t been too bad, just wet. Snowblower wouldn’t work very well with the wet snow. I hope this is the last,” said Kevin Rosinksi of Wausau.

Roughly three inches of snow fell overnight and into the morning on Monday. Rosinski said his commute on Highway 29 was slippery, but added that highway crews did a good job of getting the salt down on the roads.

As spring gets closer by the day, people are beginning to be hopeful that the end of shoveling snow is just one, or two more cleanups away.

