News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Second suspect to be charged with hiding a corpse in man’s overdose death

Scott Carolfi, 47
Scott Carolfi, 47(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 47-year-old Stratford man accused of having a role in a man’s overdose death will face criminal charges. Online court records show prosecutors have filed a charge of hiding a corpse against Scott Carolfi.

An investigation began on Oct. 13. 2022 at approximately 11:30 a.m. after a body was located along Highway 34 in Knowlton. Investigators said there was no visible trauma to the body and no obvious cause of death.

The evening before the discovery, dispatch reported receiving a call asking for a welfare check in that area. Authorities were able to identify the reporting party through phone records using a search warrant. According to the criminal complaint, Carolfi is the one that made the call.

Another man, Michael Gendron has already been charged in the case. According to court documents, Gendron and the victim were brothers. Gendron, the victim and Carolfi all lived together.

According to court documents, Gendron found the victim unresponsive and asked Carolfi for help. The friend told authorities they attempted CPR, and then administered a drug to reverse opioid overdoses. Carolfi told Gendron to call 911, but said Gendron did not because he was worried about losing custody of his children, who were in the home at the time of the incident.

Carolfi said the two removed the body from the home, got into Gendron’s car, and drove to the location in Knowlton. Carolfi contacted 911 so that the body would be found.

Carolfi is currently in the Dodge Correctional Institution. Gendron will return to court in April for a clerical court appearance.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Stevens Point man, 20, recovered in Wisconsin River
First Alert Weather Day remains in effect until Monday at noon
First Alert Weather Day: Sunday night into Monday for snow & messy travel conditions
The timeline on what to expect with the latest winter storm in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: A winter storm on the way for Sunday night into Monday
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
Snowmobilers getting ready to race.
Nutterville Beatercross completes 3rd annual snomobile competition

Latest News

PFC William Simon was killed during fighting near Hürtgen, Germany, in 1944
Remains of Wisconsin soldier killed in Germany identified after 78 years
Jon Jacob Morgan Jr., of Waupaca County has been missing since March 6, 2020, in the King area....
Waupaca County Sheriff says man now missing 3 years
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Monday March 6th, 2023
7 Things You Need To Know - March 6, 2023
4-H Foodie: Taco about it
Registration open for 4-H Foodie class