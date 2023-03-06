Second suspect to be charged with hiding a corpse in man’s overdose death

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 47-year-old Stratford man accused of having a role in a man’s overdose death will face criminal charges. Online court records show prosecutors have filed a charge of hiding a corpse against Scott Carolfi.

An investigation began on Oct. 13. 2022 at approximately 11:30 a.m. after a body was located along Highway 34 in Knowlton. Investigators said there was no visible trauma to the body and no obvious cause of death.

The evening before the discovery, dispatch reported receiving a call asking for a welfare check in that area. Authorities were able to identify the reporting party through phone records using a search warrant. According to the criminal complaint, Carolfi is the one that made the call.

Another man, Michael Gendron has already been charged in the case. According to court documents, Gendron and the victim were brothers. Gendron, the victim and Carolfi all lived together.

According to court documents, Gendron found the victim unresponsive and asked Carolfi for help. The friend told authorities they attempted CPR, and then administered a drug to reverse opioid overdoses. Carolfi told Gendron to call 911, but said Gendron did not because he was worried about losing custody of his children, who were in the home at the time of the incident.

Carolfi said the two removed the body from the home, got into Gendron’s car, and drove to the location in Knowlton. Carolfi contacted 911 so that the body would be found.

Carolfi is currently in the Dodge Correctional Institution. Gendron will return to court in April for a clerical court appearance.

