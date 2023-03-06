Remains of Wisconsin soldier killed in Germany identified after 78 years

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin soldier killed during fighting in Germany in World War II can finally come home.

The U.S. Defense Department says the remains of Army PFC William Simon were positively identified after years of searching.

Simon, from Middleton, was 20 years old when his unit fought the Germans in the Hürtgen Forest. He was reported killed in action on Nov. 5 but his body couldn’t be recovered.

After the war, the American Graves Registration Command, tasked with recovering missing American servicemembers in Europe, searched the Hürtgen area until 1950 but couldn’t identify his remains.

A historian for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) learned about a set of unidentified remains recovered in a field south of Hürtgen in 1946. The remains were buried in Ardennes American Cemetery in 1950. The grave was disinterred in 2019, and scientists used DNA, dental records and other methods to confirm his identity.

Simon will be buried in Middleton. The DPAA says a date has not been set.

According to newspaper clippings provided by the DPAA, Simon joined the military service in June 1943 and was deployed overseas in August.

Simon’s name is on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery. The DPAA says a rosette will be placed next to his name to show he is no longer among the missing.

