Registration open for 4-H Foodie class

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Kids in third grade and older are invited to register for an upcoming cooking class.

“4-H Foodie: Taco About It” will be held Monday, March 13 from 6-7 p.m. at St. Peter Lutheran School. Registation closes March 7.

Pre-registration is required. Register at https://go.wisc.edu/64t432 The cost to attend is $8. Participants do not need to be 4-H members.

The class will focus on how to make flour and corn tortillas and tacos with a creative twist on pico.

Jasmine Carbajal is the 4-H Associate Educator, UW Madison – Division of Extension Marathon County. She said the class is a chance for kids to make friends.

“We don’t want money to be an obstacle. So we do have scholarships available,” said Carbajal. Contact Jasmine with any questions at jasmine.carbajal@wisc.edu.

Laurel Loucks is a member of the Everest Eagles 4-H Club. She said her favorite thing about 4-H is sewing and showing rabbits. She’s attended a few of the “Foodie” events and said it a great way to make friends and learn new skills.

