News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Racist speech allegedly hurled at Beloit basketball team during playoffs

The boy’s basketball team was at Muskego High School for a playoff game Friday night when “some unacceptable actions transpired,” Dr. Willie Garrison II said.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Muskego-Norway schools publicly apologized for the behavior at a basketball game Friday night.

Leaders from two school districts are investigating allegations of racist speech towards basketball players from Beloit Memorial High School.

The boy’s basketball team was at Muskego High School for a playoff game Friday night when “some unacceptable actions transpired,” Beloit Superintendent Dr. Willie E. Garrison II wrote in a note to staff and families.

He described written racial slurs and “unsportsmanlike phrases being chanted.”

In a social media post Sunday, the Muskego school district said administrators were disappointed and saddened to learn what happened. The post also said consequences for inappropriate actions will be prompt. Officials announced an active investigation with local police is underway.

“We sincerely apologize for all behaviors that occurred that evening which do not represent the values of Muskego High School or the Muskego-Norway community,” said Muskego officials on a social media post.

Concerned community members sent NBC15 photos of the N-word and swastikas drawn on top of lockers. Jason Lopez, a parent of an athlete, said he heard monkey noises and racist words from the student section at the game.

N-word (blurred) drawn on top of a locker at Muskego High School.
N-word (blurred) drawn on top of a locker at Muskego High School.(WMTV)

“We take this matter very seriously. All students should be able to play in a safe, competitive sports environment,” the superintendent’s letter continued.

The Beloit Memorial Boys Basketball team, coach and parents spoke with NBC15 in Beloit on Saturday.

”I just feel like it was racist and pretty uncalled for,” senior DeCarlos Nora III said. “It just felt very overwhelming and unnecessary. I just feel like there should be no place for that in sports or at any event at all.”

Beloit Memorial boys basketball head coach Todd Marks said he felt unsettled and disturbed during the game. He said he wasn’t made aware of the swastikas and n-word drawings until after the game and would not have allowed his team to play had he known.

”We have great kids of high character who do things the right way and constantly rise above these types of actions, but they should not have to deal with this day in and day out,” Marks said.

The Beloit superintendent sent out a statement that said his district is working with Muskego’s to investigate the “unacceptable actions”.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Stevens Point man, 20, recovered in Wisconsin River
First Alert Weather Day remains in effect until Monday at noon
First Alert Weather Day: Sunday night into Monday for snow & messy travel conditions
The timeline on what to expect with the latest winter storm in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: A winter storm on the way for Sunday night into Monday
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
Snowmobilers getting ready to race.
Nutterville Beatercross completes 3rd annual snomobile competition

Latest News

PFC William Simon was killed during fighting near Hürtgen, Germany, in 1944
Remains of Wisconsin soldier killed in Germany identified after 78 years
Jon Jacob Morgan Jr., of Waupaca County has been missing since March 6, 2020, in the King area....
Waupaca County Sheriff says man now missing 3 years
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Monday March 6th, 2023
7 Things You Need To Know - March 6, 2023
4-H Foodie: Taco about it
Registration open for 4-H Foodie class
'Taco Bout it' is a class for 3rd graders and older
Registration now open for 4-H foodie class