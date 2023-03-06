News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Monogram Loves Kids Foundation to award $60K to child, family programs in Plover area

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Monogram Foods’ Monogram Loves Kids Foundation will award $60,000 to charitable organizations that sponsor programs benefiting children and their families in the Plover community.

Local charitable organizations within 100 miles of their plant at 300 Moore Rd in Plover are invited to complete an application.

Through the annual grants program, Monogram Foods Loves Kids will donate more than $650,000 total to charitable organizations in the communities in which Monogram Foods has production facilities. A committee of Monogram team members in each city will select recipients of the grants ranging from $500 to $10,000.

The deadline for applications is May 31, by 5 p.m. Applicants will be notified of the status of their application via email by Sep. 8.

The Monogram Foods Loves Kids Foundation Fund was established in 2010. To date, more than $16 million has been donated to the fund.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body of Stevens Point man, 20, recovered in Wisconsin River
First Alert Weather Day remains in effect until Monday at noon
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow & rain showers Monday evening
The timeline on what to expect with the latest winter storm in North Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather: A winter storm on the way for Sunday night into Monday
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
Snowmobilers getting ready to race.
Nutterville Beatercross completes 3rd annual snomobile competition

Latest News

Around 3 inches of snow fell in the Wausau area Monday
Residents move heavy wet snow, look forward to spring
Human remains found in July in Port Edwards
Wood County Sheriff hopes boot will lead to identity of human remains found this summer
4 new stores coming to former Shopko location
4 new retail stores coming to Wisconsin Rapids later this year
First Alert Weather Day remains in effect until Monday at noon
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow & rain showers Monday evening