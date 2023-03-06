Monogram Loves Kids Foundation to award $60K to child, family programs in Plover area

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Monogram Foods’ Monogram Loves Kids Foundation will award $60,000 to charitable organizations that sponsor programs benefiting children and their families in the Plover community.

Local charitable organizations within 100 miles of their plant at 300 Moore Rd in Plover are invited to complete an application.

Through the annual grants program, Monogram Foods Loves Kids will donate more than $650,000 total to charitable organizations in the communities in which Monogram Foods has production facilities. A committee of Monogram team members in each city will select recipients of the grants ranging from $500 to $10,000.

The deadline for applications is May 31, by 5 p.m. Applicants will be notified of the status of their application via email by Sep. 8.

The Monogram Foods Loves Kids Foundation Fund was established in 2010. To date, more than $16 million has been donated to the fund.

